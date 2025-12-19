Oben Electric Raises ₹85 Cr in Pre-Series B Funding Round to Expand Product Pipeline

Oben Electric raised ₹85 crore in pre-Series B funding, pushing its total capital raised to ₹285 crore
The company plans to use the funds to expand distribution, strengthen its brand, and roll out new electric motorcycle models
Management expects the growth strategy to support a path toward operating breakeven over the next two years
Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle manufacturer Oben Electric raised ₹85 crores in its pre Series B funding round. The latest round saw participation from multiple Indian American family offices, including Raj K Soin, Musa Dakri, Ramesh Bhutada, and other existing investors.
With this, the total funding now stands at ₹285 crore. Further, the company is in active conversations to close its Series B.
The fresh capital will be used for Oben Electric’s next phase of growth by scaling its distribution network and increasing brand awareness. Simultaneously, the start-up will also accelerate new product developments and product launches.
“This fundraise is a strong validation of investor confidence in our operating momentum, capital discipline, and growth roadmap. This new funding gives us clear visibility and confidence to achieve OGS breakeven by Maarch 2026,” said Madhumita Agrawal, founder and CEO of Oben Electric.
“As we expand our distribution footprint, backed by growing customer validation and deepening dealer interest, we are well poised to progress toward EBITDA break-even in 2027. We remain focused on scaling sustainably while building a category-defining electric motorcycle company from India,” she added.
Oben Electric is sharpening its focus on lowering costs by refining product design, improving manufacturing efficiency, and scaling production to support long-term viability. In 2025, the company widened its go-to-market strategy by entering digital marketplaces, offering its motorcycles on Amazon and Flipkart.
This expansion has strengthened customer reach and helped maintain steady demand across physical dealerships and online channels. Today, Oben Electric has a footprint of more than 85 showrooms spanning over 70 cities across 18 states.
The EV two-wheeler maker had raised an additional ₹ 50 crore in May 2025 through an extended Series A funding round.
An R&D‑led, vertically integrated company, Oben Electric designs and manufactures its motorcycles along with critical components such as LFP batteries, motors, vehicle control units and home‑fast chargers. Its 100,000‑unit‑per‑year Bengaluru plant is backed by a domestic supply chain of 150 vendors and a 500‑member expert team.
The company’s popular Oben Rorr EZ, priced at ₹ 99,999, offers city‑friendly 0–40 km/h acceleration in 3.3 seconds, a 95 km/h top speed and a range of up to 175 km (IDC), alongside the flagship Oben Rorr model. Both are powered by high‑performance Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries, a first in India’s electric two‑wheeler segment, known for superior safety and consistent performance in extreme climates.
The company targets EBITDA breakeven by 2027 as the company scales to 150 exclusive showrooms and service centres by March 2026 and 500 showrooms in next two years driven by customer validation and strong dealership interest.
The company continues to see strong dealer confidence, reflected in high-quality dealership applications, repeat interest from existing dealers as they turn profitable.