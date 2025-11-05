Zepto Revives IPO Plans Amid Heavy Cash Burn: Here’s All We Know

However, reports have also highlighted the cash-intensive nature of Zepto’s business, where its operating expenses far exceed its cash flows. Competitors such as Swiggy and Eternal face similar challenges. Swiggy, which operates Instamart, is preparing for a $1.1 billion qualified institutional placement (QIP), its second public fundraising since its November 2024 IPO. The firm has already spent over 80% of the $450 million raised then and expects to generate about $270 million from the sale of its stake in Rapido to Prosus and WestBridge Capital, pending approvals.