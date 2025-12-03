Meesho IPO Gets Fully Subscribed on Day 1, Analysts Bet on Its Zero-Commission Flywheel

The company reduced its losses to ₹700.7 crore for the six months ending September 2025, compared to ₹2,512.9 crore during the same period last year. Its revenue grew 29.40% to ₹5,577.5 crore, up from ₹4,311.3 crore. It reported a net loss of ₹3,942 crore for FY25, driven largely by a one-time exceptional item, including reverse-flip tax and perquisite tax associated with its transition to a public company structure.