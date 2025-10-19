"Meesho is the largest e-commerce player in India in terms of annual placed orders in the last twelve months ended June 30, 2025 and for the fiscal year 2025. Meesho has the highest placed orders per day among the e-commerce players in India in the last twelve months ended June 30, 2025. In the last twelve months ended June 30, 2025, Meesho recorded approximately 5.8x the number of placed orders compared to the average of scaled e-commerce players," the document said.