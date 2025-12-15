Flipkart Gets NCLT Nod to Re-Domicile from Singapore to India Ahead of IPO

Flipkart Financials

Flipkart has been trimming losses and sharpening its focus on profitable growth. In FY25, Flipkart Internet reported revenue of ₹20,493 crore, up 14% year-on-year, while net losses narrowed about 37% to ₹1,494 crore. The group closed a $1 billion funding round in mid-2024 that included a $350 million investment from Google at a valuation in the mid-$30 billion range, and it has added senior hires to its board, including former Meta executive Dan Neary, as it prepares for public markets. Myntra, Flipkart’s fashion arm, posted a sharp turnaround in FY25, reporting a near-18-fold jump in profit.