Flipkart-backed Shadowfax Gears Up for IPO, Files Updated DRHP with Sebi

Shadowfax reported operating revenue of ₹1,805 crore in the first half of the current financial year, marking a 68% rise from the same period last year. Net profit surged 114% to ₹21 crore. For FY25, revenue grew 32% year-on-year to ₹2,485 crore, compared to ₹1,884 crore in FY24, while the company swung to a net profit of ₹6 crore from a loss of ₹11.8 crore in the previous year.