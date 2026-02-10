  1. home
Ceigall India Bags 220 MW Solar Project with BESS Worth ₹1,700 Cr

Ceigall India secures a major renewable energy project, winning a 220 MW solar installation with battery energy storage system

P
PTI
Updated on:
Photo: FreePik
Ceigall India on Tuesday said it has secured a 220 MW solar project integrated with battery energy storage system worth Rs 1,700 crore from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd.

The project was awarded through a tariff-based competitive bidding mechanism, the company said in a statement.

Ceigall India Ltd has received a Letter of Award (LOA) dated February 9, 2026 from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) for the development of Unit 1 (220 MW) at the Morena Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh, it added.

The tariff quoted for the project is Rs 2.70 per kWh, with an approximate project value of Rs 1,700 crore (including GST).

The construction period for the project is 24 months, followed by an operational period of 25 years.

The project is expected to contribute significantly to Madhya Pradesh's renewable energy capacity and support India's broader clean energy transition goals.

The Morena Solar Park is a key renewable energy initiative in the state, designed to enhance grid stability through integrated energy storage solutions.

The addition of a BESS alongside solar generation will enable efficient peak power management and improve dispatch reliability.

Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman & Managing Director, Ceigall India Limited, said,“This project strengthens our presence in the clean energy segment, and we are committed to executing it efficiently while supporting India’s energy transition and decarbonisation objectives.” 

