Byju’s Alpha Unit ‘Roundtripped’ $533 Mn to CEO Raveendran, Alleges US Court Filing

"The recent Delaware Court filing appears to be another attempt to mislead the Delaware Courts in order to obtain judicial relief and damage Byju Raveendran personally and indirectly the other suspended directors of Think & Learn Private Limited," the statement said. Further adding that Byju Raveendran and the other Founders of Think & Learn intend to submit claims against Glas Trust and others related to conduct in violation of US Federal law, including claims of racketeering and obstruction of justice.