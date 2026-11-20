Manipal, Karnataka, India

1,348 students, including 53 PhD scholars, received their degrees on the first day of MAHE’s 34th Convocation

Mrs Vasanti R. Pai unveiled MAHE’s new Vision and Mission, setting out the University’s aspirations for global excellence, holistic human development and sustainable societal impact

Two outstanding graduates were honoured with the Dr TMA Pai Gold Medal 2026

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, celebrated the first day of the 34th Convocation at Manipal Campus on Thursday, recognising the academic achievements of 1,348 graduating students and their commitment to academic excellence, innovation, industry-relevant education, and the development of socially responsible professionals.

The convocation was formally declared open by Dr H. S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE in the presence of Mr Amit Gossain, Chairman and Managing Director, KONE Elevators India and South Asia and Mrs Vasanti R. Pai, Trustee, MAHE Trust.

A significant highlight of the occasion Mrs Vasanti R. Pai unveiled MAHE’s new Vision and Mission statements.

Vision:

“To be the premier global destination for excellence, to foster holistic human development and sustainable societal impact.”

Mission:

“Empower people through transformative learning, compassionate healthcare, impactful research and innovation to address the challenges of a changing world.”

Together, the Vision and Mission provide a renewed institutional direction for MAHE, emphasising transformative learning, compassionate healthcare, impactful research and innovation that translates knowledge into meaningful societal benefits.

Delivering the convocation address, Mr Amit Gossain encouraged graduates to remain curious, embrace lifelong learning and carry with them the values and relationships built during their years at Manipal.

“Manipal is more than a place to earn a degree; it is where lifelong friendships are forged, values are strengthened, and lasting memories are made. As the Class of 2026 embarks on a new journey, I encourage graduates to stay connected, remain curious, embrace empathy and humility, and never stop learning. While technology will continue to evolve, human values and meaningful relationships will remain timeless. Success lies not only in personal achievements but also in the lives we touch,” he said.

Addressing the graduating students, Dr Sharath K. Rao, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said the new Vision and Mission would guide the University as it responds to emerging technological, healthcare and societal challenges.

“The 34th Convocation is a moment of immense pride as we celebrate our graduates and look ahead to the future of MAHE. We must prepare individuals to adapt, innovate and respond to change with competence and compassion. As our graduates begin a new chapter, I encourage them to remain curious, embrace lifelong learning and use their knowledge to make a meaningful difference. Our success will be measured not only by academic excellence, but also by the lasting impact we create in society,” he emphasised.

Another highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the Dr TMA Pai Gold Medal 2026 to two graduates for outstanding academic performance: Ms Priyanshi Rastogi, MBBS, Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, and Ms Komal Mathur, BTech in Computer Science and Engineering, Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal.

For the graduating Class of 2026, the occasion marked both the culmination of years of academic endeavour and the beginning of a new chapter as members of the global Manipal alumni community. The 34th Convocation continues over the coming days, with more graduates set to receive their degrees.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai.

With a strong track record in academics, research and innovation, supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure, MAHE has earned national and international recognition. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE continues to provide students with transformative learning experiences and opportunities across disciplines.