Lack of Resources, Technology and Funds Leaves Municipalities Struggling to Keep Cities Clean

From April 1, India has implemented the revised Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, though waste segregation and accountability remain doubtful. India generates approximately 1,60,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste every day. The lack of waste segregation at the source, rapid urbanisation and a growing population mean that new waste often accumulates faster than old heaps can be cleared. The massive pile of waste in landfills continues to grow higher, and the improper disposal of e-waste in landfills, which are set alight by the sun’s rays, release methane along with foul odours, contributing to fires.