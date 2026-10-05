Taco Bell India And Duolingo Celebrate Global Taco Day, Uniting Fans Around One Word The World Already Speaks: Taco

Since 1962, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to generations of fans. As one of the world’s leading restaurant brands, Taco Bell serves millions of customers each week across nearly 10,000 restaurants in more than 40 markets around the globe. Known for its cultural impact, fan-first mindset, and history of defying expectations, Taco Bell has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s World's Most Innovative Companies and one of TIME’s Most Influential Companies. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell India by following us on Instagram.