PayG Announces Harmeet Singh Sethi As Managing Director & CEO, Strengthening Leadership For Its Next Phase Of Growth

Speaking on the appointment, Harmeet Singh Sethi, Managing Director & CEO, PayG, said: “I am excited to take on the additional responsibility of Managing Director at PayG. This is an important phase in our journey as we continue to strengthen our technology and expand our ecosystem. The upcoming launch of our Customer Application, including train ticket booking and our IRCTC integration, is an important step toward bringing convenient digital services to consumers. Our focus will remain on building secure, scalable and accessible technology that creates meaningful value for businesses and consumers.”