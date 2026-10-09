Spardha Expands Technology-Led Performing Arts Ecosystem, Targets INR 100 Crore+ ARR By FY 2027-28

The technology expansion is backed by Spardha’s growing business scale. The company currently generates close to INR 60 crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and is targeting INR 100 crore+ ARR by FY 2027-28 by scaling its operations from the current 55,000+ monthly live sessions capacity to 1,00,000 sessions per month by FY 2027-28. Over the longer term, Spardha is targeting to acquire 1 lakh active users globally and scale its operations to deliver 3 lakh live sessions per month by 2030. Beyond technology, Spardha is addressing key gaps in performing arts education through professionally trained teachers, structured learning and multiple unique formats of performance opportunities. Its ecosystem combines live instruction, guided practice, technology-enabled feedback, progress tracking and personalised learning, transforming music education from a weekly class into an ongoing continuous learning & performing journey.