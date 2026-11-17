Sachin Gawri, CEO, Rise Infraventures Limited, said, "Rise has always believed in identifying opportunities ahead of the curve and building businesses around emerging market needs. Our entry into construction is a natural progression of our vision to create a comprehensive real estate platform. We see tremendous potential in India's infrastructure and real estate growth story, and Rise Infra Constructions will allow us to participate more meaningfully in this journey. Our ambition is not merely to build scale, but to establish a trusted institution recognised for its integrity, capabilities and ability to deliver."