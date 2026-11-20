Addressing the gathering, Shri M. Dhanasekaran, Chancellor of Takshashila University, said, “A university's true achievement lies not only in the degrees it awards but also in the values, knowledge and sense of responsibility it instils in its students. As we celebrate our second convocation, we are proud of our graduates and their accomplishments. Honouring distinguished personalities such as K. S. Chithra and S. Ramakrishnan also reflects our belief in recognising excellence and inspiring future generations to pursue their aspirations with dedication and purpose.”