Harinder Singh Hora, Founder Chairman, Reach Group, said, "With fashion and apparel accounting for 31% of retail leasing between January and September 2026, followed by food and beverage at 18% and entertainment at 15%, the demand profile clearly indicates that consumers are looking beyond conventional shopping formats. This is also influencing how retail developments are being conceptualised, with greater emphasis on creating spaces that encourage discovery, interaction and longer visits. Architectural planning plays a critical role here. Double-height atriums, open-to-sky spaces, wider circulation corridors, well-positioned anchor stores and clearly defined dining and entertainment zones can significantly influence how visitors navigate a development and engage with its offerings. Equally important is ensuring that the tenant mix is planned around the consumption patterns of the catchment, rather than simply filling available space. Developers must look at how retail, food, entertainment and leisure complement one another to create a cohesive destination. The real measure of a successful retail development will be its ability to generate consistent footfall, encourage repeat visits and remain relevant as consumer preferences evolve."