Oxford University Press And Canva Join Hands To Empower Future-Ready Learners

Sukanta Das, Managing Director, Oxford University Press India, said, “At Oxford University Press, we are committed to developing educational resources that prepare learners to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world. By embedding Canva into the curriculum, OUP and Canva are empowering students to think like creators from an early age, using technology to imagine, design and bring their ideas to life. Together, we aim to equip learners not only with technical knowledge but also with the critical digital, communication and problem-solving skills essential for the future and envisioned by NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework.”