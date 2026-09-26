Strengthening The Link: Uttar Pradesh Focuses On Quality Secondary Education

A critical bridge between basic schooling as children and future career goals of a young adult is secondary education. A quality and fulfilling secondary education gives young students the confidence to pursue higher studies and secure the best jobs. In the state of Uttar Pradesh, secondary education is undergoing a huge transformation. The state government is providing modern classrooms, high-tech courses, better facilities, and special support for girls, which is turning Uttar Pradesh’s schools into centres of excellence.
Expanding Schools and Modern Infrastructure
Quality education is now widely accessible for students across the state. The state now has 29,216 secondary schools, including 2,460 Government High Schools and Intermediate Colleges. A second Sainik School has been set up in Gorakhpur. Additionally, 157 schools have been selected as PM SHRI Schools to set higher learning standards.
Classrooms are also moving beyond blackboards. Schools now feature 778 ICT laboratories and 1,236 Smart Classrooms. NCERT curricula and digital school mapping support the learning process. Up to 2,383 government schools have been upgraded with libraries, labs, clean drinking water, proper sanitation, and hostels through Project Alankar. Actively, infrastructure upgradation work is going on in 590 rural schools.
Future Skills and Career Guidance
In Uttar Pradesh, secondary education focuses heavily on modern skills and job readiness. Advanced topics like artificial intelligence, robotics, drones, 3D printing, space technology, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are taught to students, giving them exposure to the latest developments in the education sector.
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Practical skill training is expanding fast. Vocational courses are running in 1,584 schools. Under the Praveen Yojana, 990 government schools offer industry-focused training. Students also get career counselling for nursing and paramedical fields. They use the 'Path' e-learning platform and benefit from NCC integration.
The state also provides preparation opportunities for the youth in the state for competitive exams like UPSC, UPPSC, NEET, and IIT-JEE through Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Coaching. Young citizens are gaining practical experience and business skills through schemes like the PM Internship Scheme, CM Internship Scheme, and Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana.
Support for Girls and Equal Opportunities
Creating a supportive environment for every student is a top priority. Transport help is given to students in single and unaided schools. Meritorious girl students receive encouragement through the Rani Laxmibai Scooty Yojana so they can continue higher studies.
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Health and dignity are given equal importance. To promote regular school attendance, free sanitary napkins are distributed, and sanitary pad vending machines have been installed in 2,346 schools.
Celebrating Tradition and Excellence
Education in Uttar Pradesh is a unique blend of modern education with traditional values. There are 1,296 Sanskrit schools and 120 Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalayas in the state. These institutions are known to balance traditional knowledge with modern technology, career and job-related training, and coaching for competitive exams.
Major progress has been made in the teachers’ recruitment process. In the last nine years, 99,191 teachers and principals have been appointed across various schools in the state. Top-performing students of UP are regularly rewarded with tablets, cash prizes, and scholarships. In the INSPIRE Awards (2025-26), the state achieved top rank in the country, with 2,80,747 student registrations.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted, education is not just the foundation of our civilisation, but also the architect of humanity's future. By upgrading secondary education, Uttar Pradesh is equipping its youth with knowledge, skills, and confidence to lead tomorrow.