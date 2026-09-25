The Third Model Between E-Commerce And Modern Trade

For the first time anywhere in the world, Epik gives customers a choice between Try at Home, where an expert comes to their door, and Try on Video, where an expert shows up live on a video call. In both, the expert demonstrates the product, explains its features, compares options and helps the customer choose what fits them best. Only then does the customer buy. Purchases made this way come with high conviction, which is why returns on Epik stay between zero and low single digits.