Manipal University Jaipur Hosts International Conference On Sports Sciences, Focuses On India's Olympic Vision 2036

The inaugural ceremony commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by a welcome address by Prof. (Dr.) Brajesh Kumar, Dean, Faculty of Management, Commerce and Arts, MUJ. Highlighting India's potential to host the 2036 Olympics, he emphasised the growing importance of sports in higher education and appreciated the achievements of students from the Department of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences in various national and international competitions. He also welcomed the distinguished speakers and delegates, acknowledging their contributions to the conference.