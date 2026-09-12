BRICS Finance Chiefs Push For Deeper Financial Cooperation; IMF, World Bank Reforms

"We also reiterate our call for improved management procedures, including through a merit-based, inclusive and transparent selection process that would increase regional diversity and representation of EMDEs in the leadership of the IMF and the World Bank." On the IMF, BRICS backed the implementation of quota increases agreed under the 16th General Review of Quotas and called for meaningful quota realignment under the 17th review. It said changes should increase the quota and voting shares of emerging and developing economies while protecting the interests of the poorest countries.