Rs. 600 crore Grade A IT hub at Cyberpark to bring MNCs, start-ups and R&D centres to Malabar, generating 10,000 jobs

"There is no doubt that Calicut will emerge as Keralam's next major IT destination, following the footsteps of Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram and Infopark in Kochi," said P. K. Kunhalikutty, Minister for Industries, IT & AI. "Having witnessed HiLITE Group's growth and execution capabilities since its inception, I am confident they will successfully complete this project as well. It is precisely when such mega-projects materialize that other premier developers and project promoters queue up to invest in Calicut. Employment opportunities tailored to the new generation can only be created through the growth of industries and enterprises." The Minister assured full support to all the effort to transform Calicut—a city with centuries of trading legacy—into a globally recognized IT and industrial hub.