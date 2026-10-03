CBI Chargesheets Reliance Communications, Ex Chief Investment Officer Of LIC In Rs 3,750-Cr Cheating Case

In its charge sheet filed before a Special CBI court in Mumbai, the agency has named as accused "Reliance Communications Ltd., two executives of the Reliance ADA Group, namely, Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Group MD, Vishwas Joshi, Sr. VP, Reliance Capital Limited and P. Venugopal, the then Chief Investment Officer, LIC", a CBI spokesperson said in a statement here.