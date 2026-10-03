  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Cbi chargesheets reliance communications ex chief investment officer of lic in rs 3750 cr cheating case

CBI Chargesheets Reliance Communications, Ex Chief Investment Officer Of LIC In Rs 3,750-Cr Cheating Case

The agency said further investigation is continuing to ascertain the role of other accused persons and to investigate other allegations

P
PTI
Published At:
Published At:
X
CBI Chargesheets RCom, Ex Chief Investment Officer Of LIC In Rs 3,750-Cr Cheating Case Photo: X

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the Rs 3,750-crore cheating case against Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCom), former executives of the group and a former Chief Investment Officer of Life Insurance Corporation of India for causing wrongful loss to LIC, officials said on Saturday.

The CBI investigation so far has revealed that, in 2012, LIC subscribed to NCDs worth Rs. 1,500 crore issued by Reliance Communications Ltd. on the basis of serious misrepresentations, according to the central agency.

In its charge sheet filed before a Special CBI court in Mumbai, the agency has named as accused "Reliance Communications Ltd., two executives of the Reliance ADA Group, namely, Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Group MD, Vishwas Joshi, Sr. VP, Reliance Capital Limited and P. Venugopal, the then Chief Investment Officer, LIC", a CBI spokesperson said in a statement here.

2026 A Space Odyssey

1 September 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

"The four accused have been chargesheeted for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust under the IPC, along with offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988," the spokesperson said.

Related Content
Related Content

The agency said further investigation is continuing to ascertain the role of other accused persons and to investigate other allegations.

"The funds received through the NCD subscription were thereafter diverted to ADA group companies, thereby causing wrongful loss to LIC and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons and entities," the Spokesperson said.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×