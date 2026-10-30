Motorola Swaps Expensive Ad Banners For Micro Creators At Big Billion Days, Turning 406M Views Into 1M+ Flipkart Clicks With Idiotic Media

Girish Kumar, Brand & Marketing Lead at Motorola, said, "Breaking through festive ad noise requires moving from conventional broadcasting to conversational marketing. In partnership with Idiotic Media, putting micro-influencers at the heart of our strategy allowed us to deliver over 400 million views and 1 million link clicks, turning seasonal buzz into measurable business impact. Plus the highest ever social media & SOV growth in a month’s time with significant impact in searches & buzz across the mediums and platforms."