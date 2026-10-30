Bajaj Finance Credit Pulse Report: Check Credit Scores and Gain Insights into Credit Health

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (BFL), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL serves over 124.43 million customers through a diversified portfolio comprising consumer loans, SME finance, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and payments, offered through Web, App and at 4,000+ locations. As a FinAI company, BFL is focused on continuous innovation through smart use of technology, data and analytics to drive seamless, simplified and personalized experiences for its customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BBB/Stable and a short-term rating of A-2 by S&P Global ratings. It has been assigned a ‘Baa3 Corporate Family Rating’ with Stable outlook from Moody’s Rating.