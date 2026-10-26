Cordelia Cruises Strengthens India Presence With Sky In Mumbai And Empress In Kochi

Jurgen Bailom, President & CEO, Cordelia Cruises, said: “Seeing Cordelia Sky and Cordelia Empress sailing together was a very special moment for all of us. Five years ago, we began with a vision to make cruising a holiday choice for more Indians. Today, we have two ships sailing from two homeports, giving our guests more destinations, more itineraries and more ways to experience a holiday at sea. Mumbai has been central to our journey from the beginning, and adding Kochi as a homeport allows us to take cruising closer to many more travellers across India.”