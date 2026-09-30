Mother Tongue Design Wins Two Blue Elephants At The 2026 Kyoorius Design Awards For P•TAL’s Rebrand

Speaking on the win, Shruti Singhi, Founder & Creative Director, Mother Tongue Design, said: “Trends move fast but culture moves slow, and that’s exactly why it lasts. When a brand is genuinely rooted in something real, it doesn’t need to chase relevance, rather it becomes relevant on its own terms, and stays that way long after the trend has moved on. That’s the difference between creating a category and simply decorating one. Very early on, we knew this would go beyond design and that we needed to tap into a deeper, sub-cultural vein and honour legacy in every detail. The more closely we listened to the craft and the energy of the people behind it, the clearer the design became. These two Blue Elephants belong as much to the artisans as they do to us. P•TAL taught us that when you listen closely to the craft and the people behind it, design finds its own voice and we’re grateful to see that kind of listening recognised.”