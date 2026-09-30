Teerth Realties Strengthens Pune Portfolio With Focus On Integrated Urban Development

“Pune is entering an important phase of urban growth, supported by infrastructure development and the continued expansion of IT and business corridors. The opportunity for developers is to create projects that respond to this growth through better planning, connectivity and quality execution. Our focus at Teerth Realties is on developing environments that remain relevant to businesses, residents and communities over the long term,” said Mr. Vijay Raundal, Managing Director, Teerth Realties. Teerth Realties Strengthens Pune.