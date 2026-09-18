Heat: How To Manage Material Financial Risk

Agriculture, Livestock Exposure

India is an agrarian economy and ranks among the top five countries globally for agricultural heat stress. According to the UN ESCAP report, the agriculture sector is the hardest hit, accounting for almost 65 per cent of all economic damage from heat due to lower harvest yields and reduced animal productivity. The report mentions that wheat yields in northern India were reduced by 10% to 20% in 2022 due to heat waves, prompting export bans. Furthermore, reduced milk production and increased livestock deaths due to extreme heat also affect borrowers’ ability to repay loans.