Vivek Dholariya’s SkaiLand Entertainment Enters Bengali Feature Films With Abhigyan Mukherjee’s Anumaner Bhittite

The second story, “Mukhomukhi Dujonaye”, features veteran actress Lily Chakraborty as Mitali, an elderly widow, mother of two and grandmother of three, who unexpectedly meets Sabitri, her long-lost love, after 40 years. Sabitri, played by Alokananda Roy, wishes to spend the rest of her life with Mitali, bringing forward a sensitive story of companionship, memory, social acceptance and the courage to choose happiness later in life.