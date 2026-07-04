Steady and Sexy: Vivek Oberoi Reveals the Investment Mantra of His Family Office

A

Even though my father was very successful, he was extremely disciplined about money. I remember learning debit and credit when I was around 11 or 12 years old. He made sure I maintained accounts and understood the value of money very early in life.

That thinking came from his own upbringing. My grandfather lost everything during the Partition, so my father was taught never to take wealth for granted, and he passed on the same lessons to us. We travelled by train, took buses and managed pocket money carefully, even though we lived comfortably.

But he also believed in experiences and splurged on those. So, there was always balance. Over time, I realised you cannot look at money only as a scorecard for past success. Money must become fuel for future innovation and growth, particularly in a family-office setup.