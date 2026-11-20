Held under the theme ‘Powering Today. Charging Tomorrow’, the ILBC 2026 brought together distinguished industry experts, researchers, and thought leaders from across the globe to share their knowledge, insights, and expertise. Through engaging presentations and thought-provoking discussions, the speakers explored the latest advancements, emerging technologies, and future opportunities shaping the battery industry. The programme also included presentations by seven young scientists whose research examines aspects of battery design and manufacturing techniques.