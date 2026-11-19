Irfan Pathan, Former Indian all-rounder, cricket commentator and analyst, said, “India has always been a country with immense cricketing talent, and some of the most promising players emerge from local grounds and grassroots-level competitions. Initiatives like Youth Cricket League can play an important role in bringing such talent into a more structured sporting environment. What matters is providing aspiring players with the right opportunities to showcase their abilities, learn the game and understand what it takes to progress. I look forward to seeing young cricketers make the most of this platform and approach the game with discipline, dedication and passion.”