Four Trophies. One Vision. 'Nice To Meet You' Conquers EMF ACE Global

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 11: The awards ceremony, held between July 30 to August 1 at the luxurious Soaltee Hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, recognized the company’s exceptional artistry and dedication to storytelling.

Founded in 2022 by Meet Desai, Nice To Meet You has rapidly established itself as a leader in its field. At the EMF ACE Global Awards, the company was honored with:

GOLD AWARD – Best Director of Photography

GOLD AWARD – Best Cinematography of the Year

SILVER AWARD – Best Director of Photography

BRONZE AWARD – Best Photography of the Year

Nice To Meet You was represented at the awards by Founder & Director Meet Desai and Creative Director Vidhi Desai. The awards were presented by distinguished guests, including Shriji Huzur Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur, Bollywood actors Vikrant Massey, Shilpa Shetty, Manisha Koirala, Kubbra Sait, and singer Shibani Kashyap.

Celebrating 13 years, the EMF Global Awards have recognised creative talents across wedding photography, event planning, and wedding event industry services. The 2026 edition drew participation from top-tier visual artists across India.

Commenting on the recognition, Meet Desai said, “Receiving four international awards is a profoundly humbling and defining moment for me and the entire team at Nice To Meet You. It is an honour to see our vision and craftsmanship celebrated on a global stage alongside some of the finest creative talents from around the world.