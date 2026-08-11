SFO Tech Powers Kochi’s Entry Into High-End AI Hardware

SFO Technologies, the flagship electronics division of NeST Group, has joined forces with US-based Smart IOPS to manufacture specialized AI data storage hardware at its Kochi facility, strengthening India’s capabilities in advanced technology and high-end electronics manufacturing.

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Radhakrishnan Nair, co-founder of Smart IOPS, added that manufacturing the controller in Kochi shows India can now provide the reliable, high-precision supply chain essential for world-class AI computing.

“We are proud to partner with Smart IOPS in bringing advanced storage technology manufacturing to India, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative,” said Dr. N. Jehangir, Chairman and Managing Director of NeST Group. “This achievement reflects SFO Technologies’ commitment to pioneering advanced design and manufacturing, while supporting India’s emergence as a trusted global hub for AI infrastructure.”

While India’s electronics industry has grown through device assembly, making AI-grade hardware requires far greater precision, complex circuit design, and intense thermal control. SFO’s local manufacturing of these drives signals a shift toward producing critical computing tech right from Kochi.

Through the tie-up, SFO has integrated Smart IOPS’ proprietary ‘TruRandom’ controller technology into its production lines. The move allows SFO to build high-performance Solid State Drives (SSDs)—the fast, reliable storage components needed to run heavy Artificial Intelligence workloads, data centers, and supercomputers.

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 10: SFO Technologies, the flagship electronics arm of the NeST Group, has partnered with US-based Smart IOPS to produce specialized AI data storage hardware at its Kochi facility, marking a major step forward for local high-tech manufacturing.

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