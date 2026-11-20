India’s potato exports continue to gain momentum, with exports across six major potato-product categories estimated at US$449.6 million in 2025. At the same time, supply constraints in Europe are expected to create new export opportunities. According to the North-Western European Potato Growers (NEPG), the 2026 ware potato crop across Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands is projected at 20.7 million tonnes, compared to 27.75 million tonnes in 2025, creating favourable prospects for Indian exporters.