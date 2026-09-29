Parul University Hosts Verbal Duel 2026, Bringing Industry Perspectives To A State-Level Inter-University Debate

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 29: The state-level inter-university debate competition Verbal Duel 2026, organized by the Center for Development and Communication (CDC), Parul University, in collaboration with the Times of India Group, was further enriched with the presence of accomplished voices from the media and corporate world. The competition provided students with the opportunity to test their communication and reasoning skills and to learn from professionals who have a wealth of experience in communication-based roles. It was participated by 46 teams from universities and academic institutions across Gujarat.