How Sahil Sambhi Is Building A Hospitality Portfolio Focused On Distinctive Experiences

The industry has taken note of this journey. His recognitions include Business Leaders 2023 – 40 Under 40, The BigF Awards’ Restaurateur of the Year 2023–24, Nightlife Entrepreneur of the Year 2023, and ET Hospitality’s Young Restaurateur of the Year 2022. He has also been featured among The Style List Top 50 Leaders in Luxury 2025 and LuxeBook Top 100 Leaders in Luxury 2025. At the recently held Big F Awards 2026, his restaurants won six awards, with Japonico named Restaurant of the Year by Popular Choice and Sambhi once again recognised as Nightlife Entrepreneur of the Year.