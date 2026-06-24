The Chamber of Tax Consultants Honours Eminent Luminaries At Its Centenary Celebration

CA Avinash Thacker, Moderator of the session on The New Tax Code, said, “Shatabdi Manthan is not just a commemorative event; it served as an opportunity to reflect upon the enduring values which have shaped the profession over the years. Bringing together distinguished legal minds and professional leaders created an environment for meaningful reflection and inspiration for the next generation.”The eminent panelists including Mr. Rafiqe Dada, Senior Advocate and Ms. Malathi Sridharan (former PCCIT) provided practical solutions in the implementation of these reforms.