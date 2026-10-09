Suvidh Diamond: Why This Navratri, Jewellery Is Becoming More About Personal Style Than Tradition

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The music may still bring everyone onto the dance floor.

And perhaps that is why this year’s festive jewellery feels different.

They have simply started adding something else to the equation:

People haven’t stopped valuing the jewellery, clothing and rituals that connect them to their culture.

It may belong to the piece that feels like yours .

Nor necessarily to the one that looks the most modern.

Because the future of festive jewellery may not belong to the piece that looks the most traditional.

The goal isn’t only to make pieces for a festival, but to help people find jewellery that fits their style rather than just the calendar.

Diamonds suit this well. They are made to last, so they can carry more than one occasion, and more than one version of the person wearing them.

That is a different way of looking at jewellery. A piece isn’t made for one night of garba or one family photograph. It is made to be worn again, with a saree one day and a shirt the next.

It is also, “What will this person still love wearing long after the festival is over?”

How naturally does it become part of my life?

A piece can be valuable because of its craftsmanship, its diamonds, its design or its emotional significance.

People are still buying with care. They are simply defining value differently.

Can this become one of those pieces I reach for again and again?

Does it feel like something I would actually wear?

Will it work with Western as well as Indian outfits?

And when jewellery becomes part of that expression, the piece doesn’t necessarily need to be elaborate.

Navratri is a celebration, but it is also an opportunity to express yourself.

A first major achievement. A gift to oneself. A family celebration. Or simply a piece chosen because it feels right.

But diamonds are increasingly finding their way into smaller, more personal moments too.

Someone who enjoys mixing old and new may combine an inherited piece with contemporary jewellery.

Someone who prefers minimal fashion may want a delicate diamond piece even during Navratri.

Jewellery is increasingly being selected not just for the occasion, but for the person wearing it.

That is where the relationship between jewellery and fashion is changing.

These pieces become personal because they are not restricted to one particular celebration.

The pendant they received for a special occasion and somehow started wearing everywhere.

The ring that has quietly become part of their everyday style.

And that gives people something they didn’t always have before:

A traditional necklace can be paired with a modern outfit. A classic diamond bracelet can sit comfortably beside colourful festive clothing. A pair of understated earrings can sometimes say more than an entire set of elaborate jewellery.

The difference is that they are no longer the only definition of a festive look.

Tradition Hasn’t Gone Anywhere. It Has Become More Flexible.

People mix traditional and contemporary clothing. They style the same outfit in different ways. They repeat their favourite pieces without a second thought.

For generations, the occasion decided the jewellery, and tradition decided the style. You wore what the festival, and often the family, expected.

Navratri has never been just about the dance. It is also about what you wear while you dance, the photographs that follow, and the friends and family you celebrate with.

What is changing is the reason people are choosing what they wear.

A woman might wear a heavily embroidered chaniya choli with nothing more than a pair of diamond studs. Someone else might pair a contemporary necklace with a traditional outfit. Another might skip the elaborate jewellery altogether and choose one statement piece that becomes the centre of the entire look.

New Delhi [India], October 8: A few years ago, there was a fairly predictable answer to the question: “ What jewellery are you wearing for Navratri? ”

Suvidh Diamond: Why This Navratri, Jewellery Is Becoming More About Personal Style Than Tradition

Suvidh Diamond: Why This Navratri, Jewellery Is Becoming More About Personal Style Than Tradition

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