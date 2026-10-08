SRIT India Limited IPO: Issue Details And Listing Status

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 08: SRIT India Limited, a Bengaluru-headquartered Information Technology and Information Technology enabled Services (IT/ITeS) solutions company, completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which comprised 16,800,000 equity shares of face value ₹5 each at a price band of ₹123 to ₹130 per share. The shares were listed on the NSE and BSE on October 6, 2026.
At the upper end of the price band, the issue size was ₹218.4 crore.
The IPO was open for subscription from September 28 to September 30, 2026. The anchor bidding took place on September 25, 2026. The lot size was 115 equity shares.
Under the issue structure, not more than 50% of the issue was allocated to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% to Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 35% to Individual Investors.
According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the net proceeds are proposed to be used for capital expenditure towards modernisation of existing products and redevelopment, working capital requirements, unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.
Choice Capital Advisors Private Limited was the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while KFin Technologies Limited was the Registrar to the Issue.
SRIT India Limited is engaged in providing IT/ITeS solutions through custom application development and integration services. The company designs, implements and operates digital platforms for government entities and enterprises in India and select overseas markets.
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Its operations are organised across electronic governance, telecommunications and broadband, and healthcare. The company provides services including architecture and design, build and integration, data migration, deployment, and operations and maintenance.
For FY26, the company reported revenue of ₹4,499.99 million, EBITDA margin of 14.39% and PAT margin of 9.62%.
SEBI Disclaimer: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) does not recommend the securities referred to in this document nor does SEBI guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of the RHP or other offer documents. Investors are advised to refer to the RHP and other relevant offer documents before making any investment decision. Investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk.
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