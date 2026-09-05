The 4.5 Kg Question: Why Are India’s Children Bending Under The Weight Of Their School Bags? Asks Social Activist Sundeep Bhutoria

Mr Bhutoria’s appeal highlights that solutions are already working in several States, proving that large-scale implementation is administratively possible. Maharashtra offers the earliest precedent: in a drive in 2016, officials inspected over 17,000 schools and checked nearly four lakh school bags, achieving an 87.45% compliance rate. West Bengal has more recently moved to operationalise the 10% limit, issuing charts that prescribe bag weights according to class and body weight, while the Bihar Education Department has directed all private and government-aided schools to adhere to NCERT guidelines, mandating regular weighing and warning of action for violations. In Assam, districts such as Kamrup Metro have enforced strict class-wise caps — 1.5 kg for Classes I and II, rising to 5 kg for Class X — to reduce the burden on students.