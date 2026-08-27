Awsum launches Rakhi Special DO Or DIY Cake: Which You Decorate, Write On—And Roast Your Sibling With

“Rakhi is supposed to celebrate the relationship, but most gifting still speaks in greeting-card language. Siblings don’t. They tease, roast, annoy and love each other in equal measure. DO or DIY is our way of putting that real relationship back into the celebration. We give you the cake, the cream and the tools—you bring the inside joke. And if you accidentally spell it wrong, that probably makes it even more authentic,” said Pranav Sharma, Founder and CEO of Awsum.