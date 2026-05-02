Shibani Kashyap Drops Sarfira In A Star-Packed Launch Night Hosted By Mika Singh- Vibes. Energy. Chaos: Launch Event Hosted By Mika Singh

Speaking about the track, Shibani Kashyap shares that Sarfira is dedicated to everyone who chooses passion over approval and dares to follow their own path, ”Blending the soul of Indipop with the fierce pulse of hip-hop, Sarfira captures themes of freedom, rebellion, passion, and raw artistic energy. Its message resonates strongly, the ones often labelled “crazy” are the ones who go on to change the world. The track stands as an anthem for those who choose purpose over approval, creativity over conformity, and passion over fear”