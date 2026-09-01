Gujarat Gladiators Begin JITO Premier League 2026 With Victory Over Mumbai In Colombo

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 1: Representing Gujarat on the international cricket stage, the Gujarat Gladiators began their JITO Premier League 2026 campaign with an impressive victory in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The team defeated Mumbai in its opening match, making a strong statement at the start of the tournament. The win has given the squad an early boost in confidence as it now looks to build momentum and compete for the JPL 2026 championship trophy.