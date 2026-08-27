The catalyst for this breakthrough was deeply personal. When inventor Satyavrat Nirala—an enterprise coach originally from Balijan, Assam—watched his young daughter Mishita receive polished, authoritative, but unverified answers from mainstream AI interfaces about her own emotions and identity, he recognized the dangerous phenomenon psychiatric journals now identify as “hallucinated intimacy”. Determined to prevent machines from defining a child’s inner reality, Nirala engineered the core scoring engine powering HiMirrorly.com and named it “Mishi” after his daughter, establishing a strict design mandate that the machine must show its work, never flatter, and never claim to know a person better than they know themselves.