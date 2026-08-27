Nine Years Of Reinvention: How Kidvento Built Ulipsu And An Ecosystem Of Future-Ready Learning

The Numbers Behind the Mission

The numbers tell part of the story. Ulipsu is now active in more than 350 schools across 12 Indian states, reaching over 1 million students — more than 300,000 of whom have completed structured project work. Across all its verticals, Kidvento has partnered with over 850 schools in total. But the figure that matters most to the founders is different: in FY 2025–26, Kidvento became EBITDA positive for the first time after their fundraising in 2022 — building on $6 million raised to date, and entering FY 2026–27 with 2.5 times bookings growth. In an EdTech sector littered with growth stories that never converted to unit economics, that is the number that signals something real has been built.



“Growth in education is never about reaching more schools alone. It is about earning the trust to become part of a school’s long-term vision. Every partnership we build is rooted in one belief — that when schools succeed in preparing students for the future, sustainable growth follows naturally.”

— Kiran, Chief Revenue Officer, Kidvento