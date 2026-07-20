‘Committed, Connected And Trusted Is More Than A Theme’

A

The theme reflects the values that have guided JNPA over the past 37 years. Committed reflects our focus on efficient port operations, trade facilitation, nation-building and responsible growth, with sustainability and greener practices becoming increasingly central to our work.

Connected goes beyond physical infrastructure. It represents our multimodal network and close engagement with shipping lines, exporters, importers, logistics partners, industries, government agencies and local communities. Strong partnerships are fundamental to our success.

Trust reflects the confidence our stakeholders place in JNPA because of our consistency, transparency and reliability. That trust was particularly evident during the recent Middle East crisis. We introduced storage fee waivers, alternative cargo evacuation routes and permitted “Back to Town” movement to ensure uninterrupted cargo flow. These proactive measures maintained operational continuity and demonstrated what “Committed, Connected and Trusted” truly stands for.