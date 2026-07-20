‘Committed, Connected And Trusted Is More Than A Theme’

JNPA is celebrating its 37th anniversary this year. What does the theme “Committed, Connected and Trusted” represent?
The theme reflects the values that have guided JNPA over the past 37 years. Committed reflects our focus on efficient port operations, trade facilitation, nation-building and responsible growth, with sustainability and greener practices becoming increasingly central to our work.
Connected goes beyond physical infrastructure. It represents our multimodal network and close engagement with shipping lines, exporters, importers, logistics partners, industries, government agencies and local communities. Strong partnerships are fundamental to our success.
Trust reflects the confidence our stakeholders place in JNPA because of our consistency, transparency and reliability. That trust was particularly evident during the recent Middle East crisis. We introduced storage fee waivers, alternative cargo evacuation routes and permitted “Back to Town” movement to ensure uninterrupted cargo flow. These proactive measures maintained operational continuity and demonstrated what “Committed, Connected and Trusted” truly stands for.
Looking back over nearly four decades, what has been the defining characteristic of JNPA’s evolution into India’s largest container port?
Our defining strength has been the willingness to continually realign and reinvent ourselves. Nearly three decades ago, we recognised that India’s trade patterns were changing and that containerisation, rather than conventional bulk cargo, represented the future. That strategic shift laid the foundation for JNPA’s emergence as India’s leading container port.
The same forward-looking approach guides us today. Vadhvan Port reflects our determination to prepare for the next phase of global maritime trade. Earlier, the introduction of the public-private partnership model in 1997 transformed not only JNPA but the wider port sector. Since then, we have consistently adopted new infrastructure, operational practices and technology to improve efficiency and competitiveness. Our strength lies in recognising change early and responding proactively.
Logistics today extends far beyond cargo movement. How is JNPA redefining connectivity?
Connectivity at JNPA is about creating an integrated logistics ecosystem in which ports, industries, railways, highways, airports and shipping services work seamlessly together. The JNPA Special Economic Zone has strengthened the region as a manufacturing and industrial hub by bringing production closer to the port. The Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Dedicated Freight Corridor is further enhancing multimodal connectivity, enabling faster, more reliable cargo movement while reducing transit time and logistics costs.
Alongside a robust road network, we are strengthening sea connectivity by expanding transshipment capabilities and reducing dependence on foreign hubs. Our objective is to position JNPA not only as India’s largest container port but also as a strategic logistics gateway that enhances India’s global trade competitiveness.
Despite global trade disruptions, JNPA has maintained impressive growth. How have you balanced scale, speed and operational efficiency?
Despite volatility in global trade during FY 2025-26, JNPA maintained strong momentum. We recorded double-digit growth in container traffic for the second consecutive year, crossed the milestone of 8 million TEUs and handled 102 million metric tonnes of cargo. This growth was accompanied by significant efficiency gains. Import container dwell time declined substantially, enabling faster cargo clearance, while improved vessel turnaround time reflected our ability to maintain high operational standards under challenging conditions.
These results stem from sustained efforts to streamline processes, strengthen infrastructure and optimise operations. Our position as India’s number one container port, and our strong standing in the Container Port Performance Index, where JNPA is recognised among the world’s most improved ports, underline our commitment to operational excellence.
What will be the three biggest priorities for JNPA over the next five years?
Our priorities are closely aligned with India’s maritime vision and JNPA’s long-term roadmap. The foremost priority is the successful execution of Phase I of the Vadhvan Port Project, which will become the next major capacity engine on India’s western coast while complementing JNPA’s existing operations. The second is transforming JNPA into a 100 per cent green and sustainable port through increased use of renewable energy, low-emission operations and environmentally responsible infrastructure.
The third is completing key trade-enabling projects, including the Agro Processing and Storage Facility, the Empty Container Yard, and a range of digital and physical infrastructure upgrades that will further strengthen operational efficiency and the logistics ecosystem. Together, these initiatives will support JNPA’s next phase of growth and India’s expanding trade ambitions.
Finally, if you had to describe JNPA’s next chapter in a single vision statement, what would it be?
Ports are no longer simply places where cargo is loaded and unloaded. The ports of the future will anticipate changes in global trade, integrate seamlessly with industries and logistics networks, embrace technology and create value far beyond the waterfront. That is the direction in which JNPA is moving.
The mindset behind that journey is equally important. We believe in continuously realigning, experimenting and adapting before change becomes unavoidable. This willingness to evolve has been central to our success over the past 37 years and will remain equally important in the future. Our vision is to build a port ecosystem that grows with India’s ambitions and evolves with the changing landscape of global trade.