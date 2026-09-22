Sai University Holds Third Convocation; Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran Delivers Convocation Address

Sai University was established by the Tamil Nadu State Legislature under the Sai University Act No. 42 of 2018, and is recognised under Section 2(f) of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, Government of India, as well as by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and the Bar Council of India. It is positioned as India’s future-ready, AI-first university. Founded by Shri K. V. Ramani, co-founder of NASSCOM, who serves as Founder and Chancellor, the University is led by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajith Abraham, ranked among the top 0.01% most-cited scientists globally in engineering and computer science. Across its eight schools, spanning Artificial Intelligence, Computing and Data Science, Law, Media Studies, Business, Allied Health Sciences, Arts and Sciences, and Technology, artificial intelligence is integrated as a foundation rather than an add-on. The University’s 103-acre campus on OMR, Chennai, includes dedicated labs for artificial intelligence, robotics, drones, allied health sciences and psychology, a functioning Moot Court for the School of Law, and a sports complex inaugurated in March 2026.