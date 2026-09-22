Spinoto Raises USD 149K In Pre-Seed Funding To Strengthen Technology And Scale Automobile Service Operations

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 21: Ahmedabad-based AutoTech startup Spinoto has raised $149,000 in pre-seed funding to strengthen its technology infrastructure and build robust, scalable operations as it expands its automobile service platform. Founded with a vision to simplify vehicle servicing and repair, Spinoto is building a technology-driven ecosystem that connects vehicle owners with automobile service providers through a single platform. The startup aims to bring greater convenience, transparency and accessibility to an industry that continues to rely heavily on fragmented offline services. Where the New Capital Will Go The fresh capital will primarily be deployed toward technology development, product enhancement and strengthening operational systems, enabling Spinoto to build a scalable foundation for its next phase of growth. “We are moving from learning the market to building for scale. This funding gives us the opportunity to strengthen our technology and operations while continuing to solve real problems faced by vehicle owners every day,” said Krunal Rana, Founder of Spinoto.